Authorities in the Dominican Republic are awaiting toxicology reports in connection with the mysterious death of a Maryland couple found inside their resort hotel room Thursday with prescription pill bottles nearby.

An autopsy found that Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, of Temple Hills, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, of Upper Marlboro, died after their lungs filled with fluid, leading to respiratory failure, according to a news release from the Dominican Republic’s National Police.

“It’s a bit unusual,” said Ramon Brito, a spokesperson for the tourism branch of the national police, about the couple’s death. He declined to provide further details while the investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. State Department, which assisted local authorities in contacting the couple’s family and arranging for the transport of their remains, said its officials are in “close contact” with investigators.

In mid-April, the department alerted U.S. travelers to exercise “increased caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime,” following the brutal attack of a Delaware woman inside her Punta Cana resort.

In the couple’s case, the medical examiner’s office is testing blood and tissue samples for any substances they may have consumed, including prescription drugs. Three bottles of different pills, including prescription Oxycodone in 5 milligram pills were found among the couple’s belongings inside the hotel room.

The police statement described the drugs as “various bottles of high blood pressure medication.” There were no signs of violence, police said.

Holmes and Day arrived May 25 at the all-inclusive Grand Bahia Principe hotel in San Pedro de Marcoris on the southern coast of the island nation, about 60 miles southeast of Punta Cana. They were expected to leave five days later.

The couple posted photos of themselves on Facebook enjoying time on the beach, wading in the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean, riding all-terrain vehicles and cruising on a boat. On May 26, Holmes posted: “Can somebody please loan me $250,000 bcuz I don’t want to come home!!!!!”

Day’s cousin had also been staying at the hotel but left a day before the couple was scheduled to leave, authorities said. When the cousin tried to reach Holmes and Day by phone on Thursday, they didn’t respond. The cousin told the hotel, which alerted local authorities, police said.

The Dominican Republic is the preferred destination of more than 2million North American tourists each year. “We are a safe destination for tourists and work hard to ensure the safety and security of all our visitors,” Brito said.

Read more:

‘He is still out there’: Delaware mother details brutal attack at Dominican Republic resort

Dominican police investigating attack on US woman at resort

Maryland couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news