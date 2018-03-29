An employee at the Toys R Us store in Chantilly, Va., allegedly stole about $100,000 worth of goods and sold them on eBay. The chain is going out of business. (Aaron Chown/AP)

The once-popular retail chain Toys R Us is closing all of its stores and liquidating its merchandise. But the one in Fairfax County has had items missing from its shelves for awhile now, officials said.

Obaid Sheikh, a 25-year-old Toys R Us employee at the store in the Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, is alleged to have stolen more than $100,000 in toys and merchandise from there and sold them on eBay.

Toys R Us has said it is closing all of its 800 stores in the United States — a move that is expected to impact 33,000 jobs. The chain, which was once one of the biggest toy retailers in the country, has dealt with roughly $8 billion in debt.

Police said they believe that Sheikh was involved in stealing from the store since 2014.

Obaid Sheikh, 25, of Clifton, allegedly stole $100,000 worth of toys and merchandise from the Toys R Us store in Chantilly where he worked, police said. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

An internal security team at the Chantilly store discovered the scheme and reached out to Fairfax County police. Sheikh was arrested in late February and charged with money laundering, embezzlement and selling stolen property.