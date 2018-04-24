A tractor trailer truck loaded with candy was burning up Monday night on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, authorities said.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, all lanes of the outer loop were closed west of exit 31 for Georgia Avenue.

At about 11 p.m., Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire department, said the driver had escaped from the vehicle. However, he said, the tractor-trailer “was well involved” in fire and flame.

It was not known what caused the fire. No information was available about what kind of candy was being carried, or whether any could be saved.