A tractor- trailer crashed and burned on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Friday, blocking traffic on the highway for hours and causing the deaths of about 20 pigs, according to the state police.

The tractor-trailer was carrying about 200 pigs when the crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. in northern Stafford County, police said. The vehicle was traveling north when it ran off of the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall, police said.

It jackknifed, came to a halt across the travel lanes, and caught fire, according to police.

The site was about 40 miles southwest of Washington, in the Triangle/Quantico area.

A veterinarian came to the scene to check the animals. The police said those that did not survive included six that were euthanized.

At one point Friday, northbound delays began nine miles from the crash scene, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The driver wore a seatbelt and was not injured, the police said. Police said he was charged with reckless driving. The incident is under investigation, they said.