It jackknifed, came to a halt across the travel lanes, and caught fire, according to police.
The site was about 40 miles southwest of Washington, in the Triangle/Quantico area.
A veterinarian came to the scene to check the animals. The police said those that did not survive included six that were euthanized.
At one point Friday, northbound delays began nine miles from the crash scene, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The driver wore a seatbelt and was not injured, the police said. Police said he was charged with reckless driving. The incident is under investigation, they said.