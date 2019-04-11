A chain-reaction crash that left one woman dead Wednesday morning appears to have started when a tractor-trailer ran a red light, according to Prince George’s County police.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Branch Avenue and Surratts Road in Clinton, Md., and also involved a school bus and five other vehicles, police said.

Police on Thursday identified the woman who died as Shamika Brown, 32, of Clinton.

The bus driver and two students on the bus heading to Charles Flowers High School were injured along with two other drivers, police and school officials said.

The tractor-trailer was heading south on Branch Avenue when it drove through the red traffic light at Surratts Road, police said.

The crash shut down traffic in the area for about seven miles, with all lanes reopening nearly eight hours later.

The driver has not been charged, and police are reviewing the case with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

