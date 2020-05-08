In a single day earlier this week, troopers from the College Park barracks cited seven drivers for speeds allegedly above 100 mph, the state police said. The citations were issued May 3 by troopers patrolling the Capital Beltway and Interstate 95.
The highest speed reported by the College Park troopers was 136 mph. Two other motorists reached 120 and 130 mph, the state police said.
On May 2 and 3, troopers from the Forestville barracks also cited motorists for speeds far above the limit, according to the state police. Three were clocked above 100 mph, and eight in the 80-to-89 mph range, police said.
Nine more 100 mph citations were issued by the Rockville barracks in the stretch of the Beltway near Interstate 270 and Greentree Road, the police said. They were issued between April 26 and May 1. Police said they have stepped up safety efforts around the Beltway, with emphasis on speeding and aggressive driving.