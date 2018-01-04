Before she was a perpetrator of sex trafficking, Rebecca Hamilton was a victim. When the pimp she met at age 16 went to prison, she had his name, Dennis Davis, tattooed on her hip.

On Thursday, Hamilton testified against Davis in federal court in Alexandria, saying she helped him and his friend Ivan Williams make prostitutes out of other teen girls. Chelsea Canterbury, 26, likewise testified that she was a prostitute and a trafficker for Davis, 26, and Williams, 28.

The case illustrates how vulnerable victims can sometimes become victimizers once they are drawn into the world of human trafficking. Both women pleaded guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking a minor. While the crime carries a 10-year minimum sentence, they could get a reduction because of their testimony. Prosecutors said the profits of the ring largely went to the two men.

Much of the money, according to prosecutors, funded Davis and Williams’ rap group, the TurnUp Boyz.

Now 22, Hamilton wore a green prison jumpsuit and spoke softly.

“I don’t know why” she stayed with Davis, she testified, after saying he sometimes beat or choked her. Initially, she said, she believed he was in love with her.

The Hyattsville, Md., high school dropout said that the day she met Davis and Williams at a mall in Prince George’s County, they took her home, gave her the drug “molly” and had sex with her.

She said she resisted Williams’s first attempt to turn her into a prostitute. She instead became involved with Davis, who she said treated her “like a boy should treat a girl” at first, taking her out for dinner and shopping trips.

She didn’t have anyone to rely on, he told her, and if she began working as a prostitute, she wouldn’t need anyone. At 17, she said, she started working out of hotels in the D.C. area, told to make at least $1,000 a day.

When she was caught and Davis went to prison, she kept working. He told her to save the money for him.

The federal case began in November 2016 when an undercover officer arrested a 16-year-old girl in Fairfax after answering an ad on Backpage.com. The girl, identified in court only as Jordan, had been reported missing in Maryland. She told police that she had run away from home and had been working for Canterbury and Hamilton. A few days later, in another Backpage sting operation, Hamilton was caught in Henrico County with two more 16-year-olds, identified as Ashley and Jenny.

Hamilton testified that, like her, Jordan was picked up at the Prince George’s County mall. Canterbury, according to court documents, brought Ashley and Jenny into the fold. They said they helped the younger girls set up online ads.

Canterbury testified through tears that she and Williams, her boyfriend, pimped out the minor girls. But the money, she said, went to Williams.

In court filings and in cross-examination, defense attorneys argued that the women’s testimony was inconsistent and incomplete.

Prosecutors said Davis and Williams hoped to become successful rappers. Hamilton promoted their group and helped arrange for them to perform at the 2016 A3C Festival, an annual event that draws big names in hip-hop to Atlanta.

At one point, Ashley and Jenny begged Hamilton to get them away from Davis and Williams, according to court papers. Hamilton began acting as their pimp, keeping a greater share of the money. She said the men then assaulted her younger brother as retribution, and she turned over the cash.

Initially, Hamilton testified, she lied to authorities to protect Davis. She said she decided to testify in hopes of a reduced sentence and because of the assault. “It was so easy for them to go to my mother’s house and beat my little brother up,” she said.