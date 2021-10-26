By Martin WeilToday at 10:41 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:41 p.m. EDTShare this storyA pedestrian was hit by a train and critically injured Tuesday night in the Rockville area of Montgomery County, the fire department said.The incident occurred about 7 p.m. on the CSX tracks at East Gude Drive and Frederick Road, according to the county fire and rescue service.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightTrain travel was halted in that area and the injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the fire and rescue service.It was not immediately clear why the pedestrian was on the tracks. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...