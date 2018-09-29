An underground transformer fire prompted officials to evacuate all buildings on American University’s main campus Saturday morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

A video posted by the D.C. fire department on Twitter about 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning showed flames shooting from the ground near Hughes Hall and smoke billowing into the air. Officials shut down power to the area, and another video showed a firefighter dousing the fire with a fire hose.

By about 10 a.m., firefighters reported the fire was out. Soon afterward, school officials said all buildings could be reentered with the exception of Hughes Hall, a residence hall that houses about 300 students, according to the school’s website. University officials said that some buildings on campus were operating on emergency power in the wake of the fire.

In-person classes Saturday on the university’s main campus were canceled, and faculty members were asked to conduct classes online. It was unclear when residents of Hughes Hall would be allowed to reenter the building.