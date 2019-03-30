Authorities in the small town of Fairmount Heights are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-something-year-old transgender woman early Saturday morning.

Fairmount Heights Police Chief Stephen R. Watkins, said authorities were called to the corner of Aspen and Jost Streets in Prince George’s County at around 6:23 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered the body of the African American, transgender woman who had been shot multiple times.

Watkins said the identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of the victim’s family. The homicide, Watkins said, was the town’s first in the five years since he was named chief of police.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news