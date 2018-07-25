Transit police said they seized “dozens” of stolen cell phones, and also found cash while investigating robberies. (Metro Transit Police photo)

Metro Transit Police said they seized dozens of stolen cell phones along with cash and SmartTrip cards while investigating three juveniles in connection with robberies.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the transit police said they had arrested the three in connection with “multiple robberies.”

A photograph posted on a transit police Twitter feed showed what appeared to be at least two dozen phones.

However the police indicated that they had not charged any of the youths in more than two robberies.

They said they were continuing to investigate and were sharing information with the D.C. police and other police departments in the Washington area.

In reporting the arrests, transit police also said the number of robberies on Metro has declined by more than 20 per cent this year, compared with the first half of last year. Serious crime on Metro has fallen to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Easily portable and relatively costly, cell phones have for years been a tempting target for robbers. Making calls whenever the impulse arises is one of the abilities provided by new communications technology. But police warn users to be cautious about their surroundings.

Descriptions of robberies in the subway suggest that robbers employ such techniques as waiting until car doors are closing. They target passengers sitting near the doors, snatch their phones and flee.

In their statement the police said that at the home of one of the youths, officers “recovered more than 50 cell phones and cases.”

It was not clear exactly how many phones and how many cases were seized.

In addition to seizing phones and cases at the youth’s home , police said they found the following items there: “ numerous SmarTrip® cards, U.S. currency, a pellet gun, and specialized tools used to dismantle smart phones.”“

Police indicated that the youths were arrested during the period from Monday night to Tuesday morning. No information about the youths was provided.