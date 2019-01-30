A transit police officer has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex as part of an online sting, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officer Dustin Moore was arrested after police said he initiated contact with a Fairfax County police detective who was posing as a child online, police said. Police did not specify which site or app Moore was using.

Moore, 27, of Fredericksburg, first made contact with the detective in early December, police said. Police asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Moore to contact them at 703-246-7800.

It could not be immediately determined if Moore has an attorney.

