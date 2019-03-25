Events can have surprising consequences, as was demonstrated Sunday in Montgomery County when the toppling of a tree apparently led to a brush fire.

The tree toppled in the middle of the day on Davis Mill Road near Brink Road in the Germantown area, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

The falling tree damaged an electrical transformer and wires, Piringer said. They in turn touched off a brush fire on several surrounding wooded acres, he said.

