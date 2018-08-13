Storm clouds gather over the White House on Monday. (LEAH MILLIS/Reuters)

Trees toppled in several parts of the Washington area Monday evening as high winds blew through amid rainstorms.

The College Park area of Prince George’s County was hit particularly hard. Damage was reported on more than half a dozen streets.

Authorities described at least two homes as uninhabitable.

“That storm had me shook,” a woman reported on Twitter, adding, “trees down, hail........my hands still shaking.”

According to the National Weather Service, authorities received at least a dozen reports of fallen trees in the College Park area.

In one incident, a back deck was reportedly blown off a house, the Weather Service said.

The heaviest damage was concentrated near Rhode Island Avenue and University Boulevard.