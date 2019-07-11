A photo of Second Lt. Richard Collins III hangs at the bus stop where he was stabbed to death. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The trial of a man charged with a hate crime in the killing of a black man at the University of Maryland has been pushed back to December to give defense attorneys more time to prepare.

A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge granted the delay Thursday, a little more than a week before the trial for Sean Urbanski, 24, was set to start.

Urbanski, of Severna Park, has pleaded not guilty in the May 20, 2017, killing of Richard Collins III. Collins had just been commissioned into the U.S. Army and was days away from graduating from Bowie State University when he was fatally stabbed.

Collins was at a bus stop with two friends on the College Park campus when Urbanski told Collins to “step left, step left if you know what’s best for you,” charging documents state. Collins said “No” before Urbanski, who is white, stabbed him with a folding knife, police charging documents assert.

Prosecutors said Collins’s killing was a hate crime. They said racist material was found on Urbanski’s phone and that he bypassed an Asian woman and a white man at the bus stop before attacking Collins.

Urbanski’s lawyers have argued that the offensive material found on his phone doesn’t have a connection to Collins’s killing. His defense team also said that Urbanski had a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.



Urbanski, right, is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of 23-year-old Richard Collins III. Defense attorneys asked for more time to prepare for Urbanski's trial, which is now scheduled to start Dec. 9. (U.S. Army, University of Maryland Police Department via AP, File)

Attorneys for Urbanski and the county State’s Attorney’s Office both declined to comment on the new trial date.

Collins’s family had filed court documents opposing the delay.

The trial is now set to start Dec. 9.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news