Both Joseph Cetto and James Cetto, the victim, can be heard on the 911 call made shortly after the shooting in Springfield in January. The truthfulness of James Cetto’s statement about not knowing who shot him has come into question because Joseph Cetto later admitted to police that he shot his brother but said it was accidental.

County prosecutors were required to disclose such statements under a judge’s order laying out what evidence should be provided to the defense before the trial. The Supreme Court has also ruled that prosecutors are obligated to disclose before trial any evidence that would help prove a defendant’s innocence, impeach a witness or reduce the accused’s sentence.

Bernhard decided it was error, not malicious intent, that kept the evidence from the defense.

“You can’t get a more exculpatory statement then one that’s essentially, whether it’s false or not, essentially that the alleged victim doesn’t know who shot him,” Bernhard told the attorneys before dismissing the case, according to a transcript of the trial.

Despite the fact that his client admitted pulling the trigger, senior assistant public defender Bryan Kennedy said in an interview that the failure to disclose the call was troubling because it contained significant evidence that would have bolstered his client’s defense and potentially changed the outcome of a trial.

In a malicious-wounding case, prosecutors need to show that the defendant acted with malice, but on the call Kennedy said Joseph Cetto is upset and urges a dispatcher to get help there as quickly as possible. Kennedy said it was his client who placed the call.

“If someone is really upset and shows concern for the guy shot that negates malice,” Kennedy said.

The case began to unravel on the first day of the trial. Assistant commonwealth’s attorney Rammy Barbari told Bernhard he was surprised when the county police detective on the case told him of a 911 call. The detective thought he had turned it over to Barbari, but Barbari told Bernhard that wasn’t the case. Barbari then said he immediately gave it to the defense team and said he wouldn’t use the material in court, according to a transcript.

Barbari did not respond to requests for comment, but Barbari told Bernhard in court the next day that there was no “bad faith” in failing to disclose the call, according to the transcript. A county police spokeswoman said the department does not comment on court cases and wrote in an email that “we respect the judicial process.”

“Human mistakes happen, and I’m proud of the assistant doing the right thing in turning it over,” chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney Casey Lingan said in an interview. “The officer made a mistake and it wasn’t in the file. He’s a good officer.”

Kennedy told Bernhard it was a “blatant violation” of his client’s due process rights and moved to have the case dismissed. Kennedy told Bernhard that the defense probably would have made different decisions in defending Joseph Cetto if it had known about the call, so its case was irreparably damaged.

Fairfax police said the case against Joseph Cetto stemmed from an argument he had with his brother on the morning of Jan. 11. Police said that during the fight Joseph Cetto shot his brother once in the lower body. Kennedy said his client accidentally shot his brother in the thigh as James Cetto charged him and had only meant to shoot at the floor in front of him.

Kennedy told Bernhard that on one of the 911 calls that followed, a dispatcher is heard telling the screaming brothers to calm down. The dispatcher asks James Cetto who shot him and he replies, “I don’t know. I don’t know. Hurry!” according to Kennedy’s account.

Joseph Cetto also tells the dispatcher he doesn’t know who shot his brother and later says the perpetrators are white men who were driving a black car. Joseph Cetto declined to comment through his attorney, and James Cetto did not respond to requests for comment.