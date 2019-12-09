Moris, 32, is charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office and remains on administrative leave.

“A knee drop to [the] back of the head of an individual in cuffs, on his stomach, with several officers around, can be nothing but a criminal act,” Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Aubin told jurors. .

But Morgan Leigh, Moris’s attorney, painted a different picture — of an eight-year police veteran using appropriate force to subdue a drug-dealing suspectwho, even while handcuffed, was resisting arrest and spittingbloody saliva.

“These officers are trained to assume that blood and saliva are infectious. They can contain HIV. They can contain hepatitis,” Leigh said. “Kevin had every right to defend himself against a potentially deadly threat by performing a defensive tactic known as a knee strike.”

It is not clear whether the suspect, Arnaldo Pesoa, will testify about the events that unfolded during a July 3 undercover patrol operation near a McDonald’s restaurant into the alleged sale of psilocybin mushrooms.

Pesoa pleaded guilty Nov. 25 to attempted sale of the hallucinogenic mushrooms and was sentenced to six months of probation, according to court records.

Charging documents in Moris’s case and statements Monday did not mention whether police body camera video also was obtained.

At the time the knee-drop video attracted public attention, local residents, some council members and community groups already were criticizing the department for an officer-involved fatal shooting in 2018, and a controversial stop this summer outside a different McDonald’s.

Police Chief Marcus Jones, who was then acting chief, joined the county’s top prosecutor, State’s Attorney John McCarthy, to announce charges against Moris within a week of the encounter. “The excessiveness of the officer, Officer Moris, actually slamming the individual’s head to the pavement — this gave me grave concern,” Jones said at the time.

Moris has been a county officer since 2011, and after three years on the job joined one of the department’s Special Assignment Teams that works in plainclothes to conduct covert patrol. He was wearing a casual shirt, shorts and sneakers that July evening in the Aspen Hill area.

The police team identified Pesoa as a suspect, found him sitting inside the McDonald’s, and moved in to take him into custody, prosecutors said.

“Make no bones about it. He wasn’t the most compliant,” Aubin acknowledged. “It took them some time to get him out of the booth on the ground and place him in the cuffs. There’s a scuffle. Mr. Pesoa had a bloody lip as a result.”

The officers got Pesoa under better control and took him outside.

That is where he spit at Moris, according to Leigh, the officer’s attorney, and posed the threat of spitting on him again — even while facedown on the sidewalk.

Moris may testify, she said, as she also told jurors that video showed only part of what happened and that the trial would place the images in context.

The knee strike seen on video was hardly gentle, she told the jury.

“Let’s talk about use of force for a minute,” Leigh said, “because let’s be frank — it’s not pretty, it doesn’t look good, it is exactly what it states: ‘Use of force.’ Use of force is violence to prevent and stop further violence.”

She said jurors will have to judge Moris in the context of being a police officer.

“You must also consider the fact that officers have to make split-second decisions in situations that are rapidly changing, tense and uncertain,” she said.

