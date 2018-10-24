The man accused of a shooting spree outside a Prince George’s County police station more than two years ago — in which a responding undercover officer was killed by another officer who mistook him as a threat — intended to harm only himself, his attorney argued Wednesday in court.

Opening statements and some testimony were delivered in the trial for Michael Deandre Ford, who is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and other related counts in the 2016 shooting death of officer Jacai Colson.

Police say Ford, 25, fired repeatedly toward the entrance of the District 3 police station in Palmer Park and at passing vehicles on March 13, 2016, while his younger brothers filmed it on their cellphones. Colson was an undercover narcotics detective and dressed in plain clothes when he arrived and was mistakenly shot by a fellow officer.

Deputy State’s Attorney Carol Coderre in court described the chaotic scene on Barlowe Road, where prosecutors say Ford emptied his weapon twice while shooting toward the police building, yelling “F---you, F---you,come out and do something! What’s taking you so long?”

Ford did not shoot Colson, but Coderre told jurors his actions caused the first domino to fall in a tumultuous, lethal chain reaction.



Michael Ford faces charges of murder and attempted murder. (State of Maryland/Associated Press)

“The defendant and his brothers mounted an unprovoked attack that altered the lives of many in the community and ended the life of one,” Coderre said.

Prosecutors say Ford’s younger brothers, Malik, 24, and Elijah, 21, drove their brother to the police station and filmed the shooting, with intentions of posting the video to the popular video-sharing website Worldstarhiphop.

Ford’s attorney, however, told jurors Wednesday that evidence will show his client’s actions were an attempt to commit suicide by drawing police fire because he faltered at pulling a trigger on himself.

“He believed he was committing suicide-by-cop,” Antoini Jones said of his client. He told the jury that Ford had previously tried to give away his possessions and did not shoot at anything more than building exteriors and cars.

“He thought March 13, 2016, would be his last day,” Jones said.



Officer Jacai Colson was in plain clothes when he arrived and was mistakenly shot by a fellow officer. (Prince George’s County Police Department/Associated Press)

Jones alleges that the description of the shooter was a heavyset man with dreadlocks, which matched Ford’s description that day, but not Colson’s. He also asserted that when Colson arrived on the scene, he raised his badge in the air and identified himself as an officer, meaning there is no reason he should have been mistaken for the shooter.

“The only common denominator that Jacai Colson had [with Ford] is that he was black,” Jones said. “Sadly, evidence will show Mr. Ford was correct when he believed a black man would be killed by police,” he added.

A grand jury in July 2016 cleared Officer Taylor Krauss, who shot Colson, in his colleague’s death.

On Wednesday, jurors in Ford’s case were shown footage taken from one of the brothers’ cellphones and from surveillance cameras at the police station. Much of the cellphone video, shot from inside a red car, is difficult to decipher.

In the video, an individual is seen in the middle of a residential neighborhood screaming obscenities. The video also picks up the sound of a nearly two dozen shots, but it is not always clear who is shooting or in what direction.

On the stand, one witness, Sgt. Darin Rush of Prince George’s police, said he was working on the second floor of the station when he heard shots fired outside. He testified that he ran downstairs and saw a red Honda parked across the street from the station’s entry with people in the car he initially believed to be the shooters before he saw one of the men filming with a phone.

In the cellphone video, Rush is heard yelling toward the Honda asking if the people inside know where the shooting is coming from and where the gunman is.

“Whoa, whoa whoa! I’m just recording!” one of the men yelled back. “I don’t know, I’m just recording!”

Elijah Ford has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and Malik Ford pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, use of a handgun in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Videos of the incident were retrieved from their phones.

Last year, Michael Ford was deemed competent to stand trial. This month, Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence V. Hill ruled on Oct. 11 that Ford’s mental health issues stemming from childhood did not qualify him to pursue an insanity defense.

The Colson family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Krauss and the county, asserting that Colson did not match the shooter’s description and had his badge in-hand and shouted “Police! Police!” before he was killed.