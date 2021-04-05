Police identified the victims as Angela Thompson, 55, and Louie Woodson, 54, both of Northeast Washington, and 54-year-old Keith Lee of no fixed address.
Hayat was apprehended shortly after the shooting, police said. An officer patrolling the 5500 block of Sheriff Road saw muzzle flashes inside the SUV, which police said was parked in the lot of a county fire station.
The officer approached the parked car, according to authorities, and saw a man later identified as Hayat throw away a handgun and flee the area on foot.
All three shooting victims were pronounced dead at the fire station.
Detectives have yet to identify a motive for the killings, but said there is no connection to the fire department.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Hayat in the case.
Julie Tate contributed to this report.