Gao was delivering food about 1 a.m., police said at the time. After he was stabbed, police said, the man drove himself three blocks to Wonderful Carryout in Maryland. He died shortly after at a hospital.

Hayat was 17 years old at the time of the fatal stabbing and was charged as an adult with murder, according to news reports at the time. But court records show he eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter while armed and was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison.

It’s unclear how much of his sentence he served, but the last time he was released from prison was June 2020, according to federal records.

When contacted by a reporter, Hayat’s family and his attorney declined to comment.

Hayat, now 38, was arrested this past weekend after a Prince George’s police officer saw a muzzle flash inside a vehicle parked in a county fire station lot around 3 a.m. on April 3 in the Capitol Heights area.

The officer, according to charging documents, saw a man later identified as Hayat exit the vehicle and flee the area on foot into a wooded area, where he was later apprehended.

Two men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead soon after.