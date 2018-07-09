It took 27 years, but the man who authorities say was responsible for the execution-style murders of two men and a woman by lining them up in a District park and shooting them multiple times was finally sentenced to life in prison.

In D.C. Superior Court on Monday, Judge Judith Bartnoff sentenced an Alexandria man, 47-year-old Benito Valdez, to 94 years to life in prison. A jury in February convicted Valdez of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the fatal shootings of Curtis Pixley, 29, and Samantha Gillard, 23, both of the District, and Keith Simmons, 26, of Fort Washington, Md.

Bartnoff had earlier delayed the formal sentencing after Valdez’s attorneys argued there was some inaccurate information in some of the pre-sentencing reports regarding Valdez’s mental health and drug-use history.

[Decades after three people were killed in a D.C. park, their families learn it was over $20 worth of cocaine]

For more than 30 years, the fatal shootings of the three victims remained unsolved. Four witnesses emerged in 2016 and cooperated with authorities by identifying Valdez as the killer.

Prosecutors said Valdez was a onetime drug dealer who controlled Langdon Park in Northeast Washington during the crack epidemic of the late 1980s and 1990s. Valdez killed the three on April 23, 1991, during a drug buy in the park, when Pixley, one witness testified, failed to hand back to Valdez a $20 rock of crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Valdez will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years.