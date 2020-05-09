Three men were shot in Southeast Washington on Saturday afternoon and police were looking for a white sedan with Maryland license plates in connection with the crime.
About 4:23 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of K Street SE. They found one shooting victim unconscious and not breathing, one victim unconscious but breathing, and a third victim conscious and breathing, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.
Police also issued a lookout request over Twitter for a “white sedan bearing Maryland tags 8DX0510.”