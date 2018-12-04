A truck taken in Brunswick County, Va., turned up in Southern Maryland, and authorities linked it to an escape from a prison in North Carolina. (Brunswick County, Va sheriff’s office)

A blue -and- tan truck that had been seemingly abandoned in southern Maryland has turned out to be part of a theft investigation in Virginia, and also a clue in an escape from a prison in North Carolina, according to the Maryland state police.

The escape was reported in October, from a prison in Hoke County, N.C., and officials have linked it to the report last month on the theft of the truck from a small town in southern Virginia named Gasburg.

Authorities have linked those two events to the discovery of the abandoned truck in the Callaway, Md., area of St. Mary’s County, the Maryland State Police said on Monday.

The connections among the three events: the discovery of the truck, the theft of the vehicle in Virginia, and the escape of an inmate from North Carolina, were made, according to the Maryland state police, after a trooper was sent Saturday to a campground in the Callaway area.

The trooper went there in response to a report that the truck had been in woods behind the campground for about six days, the state police said. The truck was considered a “suspicious vehicle,” the state police said. They said it was a Chevrolet, with Virginia registration.

After checking , the state police said they learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Brunswick County, Va. In Brunswick County, the sheriff’s office last month in a Facebook posting that a vehicle fitting the description of the truck was taken from a business in Gasburg.

The Brunswick sheriff’s office said it was believed that the vehicle was driven by a man named Cul Priest Jones, 44, of Halifax, N.C. It was not immediately clear why the truck was linked to Jones.

Jones, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, escaped on the evening of Oct. 14, from a correctional facility in North Carolina.

He was a minimum custody inmate at the Hoke Correctional Institution, which is in Raeford, N.C., according to the North Carolina public safety department.

The department said Jones was 44 years old at the time of the escape, and had began serving a burglary sentence on Sept. 30, 2014.

Raeford, the site of the prison where the escaped inmate had been held, is about 350 miles southwest of Washington.

Gasburg, Va., where the truck was taken , is about 70 miles southwest of Washington. It is not far from Halifax, N.C., which was said to be the fugitive’s hometown.

Gasburg was apparently named not for any of the three states of matter, but for the nearby Lake Gaston.