D.C. firefighters were called to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire near the museum.

Museum attendees and employees were briefly evacuated from the museum, in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW, after a grease truck picking up used oil from the restaurant in the museum caught fire, Doug Buchanan, a D.C. fire spokesman said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Buchanan said the evacuation was ordered as a precaution and that the museum’s fire doors were activated, thereby keeping the smoke from entering inside the museum.