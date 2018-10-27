By Keith L. Alexander
Keith L. Alexander
Reporter covering crime and courts, specifically D.C. Superior Court cases

D.C. firefighters were called to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire near the museum.

Museum attendees and employees were briefly evacuated from the museum, in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW, after a grease truck picking up used oil from the restaurant in the museum caught fire, Doug Buchanan, a D.C. fire spokesman said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Buchanan said the evacuation was ordered as a precaution and that the museum’s fire doors were activated, thereby keeping the smoke from entering inside the museum.