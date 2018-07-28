The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel connects the tip of Virginia's Eastern Shore to the Norfolk/Virginia Beach area. The bridge opened in 1964. (Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel)

Dive teams have located a truck that plunged into the Chesapeake Bay after it collided with a van Friday evening and launched off a bridge in Virginia.

Recovery teams were expected to pull the truck out of the water Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded about 6:30 p.m. Friday when a van and a tractor-trailer truck collided, officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission said. The truck, which was traveling south near mile marker 12, crashed through the guardrail and went over the west side of the bridge.

Four people in the van were treated and released at the scene, bridge officials said.

Local police and several U.S. Coast Guard assets were deployed immediately for search and recovery before divers spotted the truck Saturday morning, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ronald Hodges said.

Though witnesses reported two people in the truck at the time of the crash, divers had limited view of the submerged vehicle and had spotted only one body inside the cab, Hodges said.

The crash caused significant damage to the 20-mile-long toll bridge that connects Hampton Roads in Virginia to the Eastern Shore of the commonwealth. The shoulder lane around the scene of the crash will remain closed for several days as crews repair the curb and guardrail, bridge officials said.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police are investigating the cause of the crash. Bridge officials said the roadway was operating at a posted speed limit of 35 mph at the time of the incident because of heavy rain.