A Maryland man charged in a crash that killed three children on Indian Head Highway was going 24 miles over the posted speed limit before his truck slammed into a sedan stopped at a light, according to court documents.

Thomas Hawks, 27, was under the influence and traveling 69 miles per hour in an area with a posted speed limit of 45 when he “failed to stop” and rear-ended a sedan on the night of the fatal crash, according to indictment papers from a Prince George’s County grand jury.

Hawks, of White Plains, Md., has been charged with 21 counts in the case, including vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Online court records indicate Hawks posted bail after a judge issued a bond of $80,000 during his arraignment in Prince George’s County Circuit Court on Monday.

An attorney for Hawks declined to comment in the case.

[Driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 3 children in Md.]

Hawks was traveling home from a Washington Redskins football game the night of Dec. 30 when he crashed into the Mejia family, who were heading home from church services, prosecutors and county officials said.

The crash killed Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5-year-old twins, and their 13-month-old brother, Isaac. The collision on Indian Head Highway near Wilson Bridge Drive also critically injured the children’s parents.

A breath test indicated that Hawks had an alcohol concentration level of 0.17 at the time of the crash, according to the indictment. The legal limit in Maryland is 0.08.