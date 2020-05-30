Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) fired back with a tweet of her own, saying “my police department will always protect DC and all who are in it whether I agree with them (such as those exercising their First Amendment Right) or those I don’t (namely, @realdonaldtrump).”

A D.C. police spokesman referred calls Bowser’s office. The U.S. Secret Service said it would weigh in with a written statement on Saturday morning.

The demonstrators were among those in many cities nationwide protesting the death of George Floyd during his detention by police in Minneapolis. The officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In his Twitter feed, Trump later appeared to encourage his supporters to come out Saturday, in a tweet calling it “MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE.”

Washington Post reporters who covered the White House demonstration that began Friday evening and continued for about 10 hours into the early morning hours of Saturday, reported D.C. police were at the scene, along with Park Police.

D.C. police, which have nearly 4,000 sworn officers, routinely coordinate closely with the Secret Service, and with other federal law enforcement agencies that help protect the nation’s capital, including the Capitol Police and the Park Police. The agencies handle many demonstrations each year.

During the demonstrations, Secret Service agents lined a row of metal gates placed along Pennsylvania Avenue near the edge of Lafayette Square park. They tried to not let the demonstrators get onto Pennsylvania Avenue.

The demonstrations came in two waves, the second of which was the most tense. Water and water bottles were thrown, and at least one demonstrator was able to grab a riot shield from Secret Service officers. Others tore bricks from the street and broke them, though it was not clear if any were thrown. At least two people were detained.

At one point, demonstrators were able to wrest some of the metal barricades away from officers. Police issued two warnings to disperse at 3:30 a.m. before the line of officers with shields advanced through park, some firing chemical spray.

Members of the D.C. police and Park Police departments were in the park helping clear demonstrators, and once outside the park, D.C. police funneled the departing people away. The crowd then broke up. D.C. police also had vans on standby to transport any prisoners.

It was not immediately clear if Trump is alleging Bowser denied a specific request from the Secret Service. Trump tweeted that he was inside the White House at the time and that he “watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe.”

Trump began his series of tweets: “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool.”

The president added, “They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone.... got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard — didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence.

“If they had they would.... have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and.... good practice.”

About a half-hour later, Trump tweeted again, this time taking aim at the demonstrators: “They professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just their to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”