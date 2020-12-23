White House officials released a statement saying Mohr’s clemency is supported by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund and the Fraternal Order of Police.
“She served 10 years in prison for releasing her K-9 partner on a burglary suspect in 1995, resulting in a bite wound requiring ten stitches,” the statement said. “Officer Mohr was a highly commended member of the police force prior to her prosecution.
“Today’s action recognizes that service and the lengthy term that Ms. Mohr served in prison,” the statement added.
Mohr’s conviction came amid a Justice Department investigation of civil rights violations by the Prince George’s County Police Department and a series of lawsuits complaining of excessive use of force by K-9 units.
Mohr was convicted after her first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.
She was among 29 people who received a pardon or commutation from Trump Wednesday night, including real estate developer Charles Kushner, his son-in-law’s father, and Roger Stone and Paul Manafort — two of the president’s former advisers who were convicted as part of the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.