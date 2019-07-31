Kendel Ehrlich, shown with her husband at Giffords Ice Cream in Rockville in 2010, is to be nominated as deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

The White House announced Wednesday that President Trump intends to appoint former Maryland first lady Kendel Ehrlich to the post of deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The appointment would promote Ehrlich from the role of associate director of external affairs, according to a statement.

Ehrlich’s husband, Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (R), was governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007.

Previously, she had worked as a public defender in the state. After leaving the governor’s mansion, she worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, served on a board for an Annapolis-based bank and co-hosted a radio show with her husband on WBAL in Baltimore.

