According to court documents, Skillman and Falk were walking through a crosswalk at 11th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW around 1 p.m. Saturday when officers noticed the two openly carrying semiautomatic firearms. Skillman told the officers he and his girlfriend had licenses for their weapons in Georgia. But they did not possess such a license in Washington.

One of the officers noticed Skillman was also carrying a loaded P90 rifle magazine, court papers say. Skillman told officers the rest of the weapon was at their hotel, where police later found additional weapons and ammunition. Newsham described one gun found as a “very unique weapon.” A police spokesman later said the firearm was a loaded submachine gun.

A lawyer for Skillman could not be reached, and a lawyer for Falk did not return a request for comment. Both were released from custody and ordered to return for hearings in the spring.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the couple were affiliated with a militia, a claim Falk’s family denied. Sternbeck declined to identify the group or describe it further, saying only that police learned of a connection through an “intelligence” report.

In all, 21 people were arrested during the Saturday protests on various charges including destruction of property, carrying a pistol without a license, inciting violence and disorderly conduct. They included a Virginia man charged with a weapons violation who told a judge he didn’t know it was illegal to carry his gun in the District.

The majority of those arrested were released and ordered to return to court next year while a grand jury reviews their case.

During a morning news conference, Newsham called violence stemming from the election results troubling.

“The worst of it for me . . . was to see our country having those types of physical disputes over an election. That’s something we attribute to other countries across the world, but we don’t see that here in the United States,” the chief said.

Newsham said officers were still investigating various offenses including an altercation that was captured on video, a portion of which was tweeted by Trump.

The partial video Trump tweeted showed a man being struck from behind at 17th and I streets NW and falling to the ground. “It was very disturbing,” Newsham said of the video clip.

But Newsham said police were looking at whether the man may have provoked the incident, an apparent reference to longer video showing the man knocking a counterprotester to the ground and stomping him before he was struck.

Police said they arrested four people at that scene, including one charged in the assault.

Newsham also said police were still investigating an incident where a man was stabbed three times in his back. As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made in that case.

In an interview Monday, the victim, a 26-year-old man who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no assailant has been arrested, said he had been protesting Saturday against “fascist violence and threats to D.C.’s Black, Brown and queer communities.”

The man said that around 8:30 p.m., he came across a group of seemingly drunk men, some wearing red MAGA hats and not wearing masks at the corner of 10th and H streets NW. The man said there was a clash and someone in the group of men sprayed pepper spray. The man said that as he bent over to help a fellow protester, he was stabbed.

“I thought I’d been punched, because I’ve never been stabbed before,” he said. “I started to run. Then I started to feel liquid on my side, and I first thought it was water from my water bottle. I took off my glove and stuck my hand in the blood. I held up my hand to say, ‘I need help!’ ”

D.C. police said they also were looking at why an officer was with Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who is an open supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory and was in the District over the weekend. Greene tweeted a photo of herself with the officer, who was wearing a uniform worn by members of the D.C. police department’s Civil Disturbance Unit, adding that she had been given a “police escort” from the Trump hotel to her ride-share vehicle.

Sternbeck said it was “not uncommon” for police officers to escort members of the public through parts of the city for safety reasons. Sternbeck said the department was trying to identify the officer as well as the reason for the escort.

A spokesperson for Greene said in an email that there was a security perimeter outside the hotel that required ride-share vehicles to park blocks away. The statement said Greene and her guests felt unsafe walking, and police offered an escort. However, the statement identified the officer as a U.S. Park Police officer.