A police spokeswoman said the group blocked a vehicular ramp leading to the lockup in the basement of police headquarters at Judiciary Square and refused to move. She said some in the group “became hostile” and threw projectiles at officers. One man was arrested after police said he splashed a mixture of urine and chemical irritants from a water bottle onto police, burning the skin of three officers.

The spokeswoman, Kristen Metzger, said a use-of-force investigation is carried out when police deploy pepper spray. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said internal affairs will review recordings from officers’ body-worn cameras.

The incident further exacerbated tensions between police and D.C.-area activists, some of whom were arrested after they were confronted by supporters of President Trump’s attempts to reverse the election he lost. The rally on Saturday turned violent at nightfall as the Proud Boys, a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism, roamed the streets to fight.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said the weekend “was ruined by white supremacists who came to our city seeking violence.”

Anti-Trump demonstrators say that police treat them more aggressively than supporters of the president, a continuation of accusations of favoritism that have dogged the police since a pro-Trump rally last month. Police deny they take sides.

Law enforcement agencies arrested more than 40 people in incidents related to the unrest from Friday night through Monday. Most of the arrests were made by D.C. police.

The D.C. attorney general’s office said it did not pursue charges against 13 people, a process called “no-papering.” The U.S. attorney’s office said it did not pursue ­charges against four defendants. Newsham said many of those cases involved “mutual combatants” in fights. Prosecutors can refile cases that are no-papered.

Cases not initially pursued include an assault-with-a-dangerous-weapon charge that police filed against Philip Johnson, a 29-year-old District resident who was arrested Saturday night in connection with the stabbings of four people outside Harry’s Bar on 11th Street NW. The tavern is used as a base by some Trump supporters and the Proud Boys.

Police documents and video posted on social media indicate that Johnson was pushed before he displayed a knife. He was punched several times and had his mask pulled down amid a crowd that surrounded him. Authorities said the investigation involving Johnson is ongoing. Johnson could not be reached for comment on Sunday or Monday. A person answering at a number associated with his family declined to comment.

Police have charged a second man in the melee — Corey Nielsen, 39, of Robbinsdale, Minn. — who was also listed on a police report as a victim. He remained hospitalized Tuesday and has not yet made an appearance in court on a charge of simple assault.

The affiliations of most of the people arrested could not be determined, and police did not comment on the ideologies of the suspects. Twenty-five of the people arrested by D.C. police on Saturday are White; nine are Black. Eighteen are from the District, Maryland and Virginia. Others gave police addresses from 11 other states.

D.C. police and U.S. Park Police have publicized fliers with pictures of people being sought in connection with various offenses, including an assault on the Mall and striking a police officer in the face.

Several of the fliers depict White men — one wearing a black and gold jacket with the initials for the Proud Boys — ripping Black Lives Matter signs and destroying them, one by setting it on fire. Police said those signs were taken from two of four African American churches targeted by the Proud Boys and other Trump supporters, incidents being investigated as potential hate crimes.

The people arrested Saturday were booked at a station house. Those not given citations were taken to the cellblock at police headquarters to await a court appearance on Monday. All were released pending trial or because prosecutors did not pursue ­charges.

The newly freed emerged from the cellblock throughout the afternoon.

D.C. activist Joella Roberts, 23, arrived about 5:30 p.m. to await the release of a handful of her friends who had been arrested. She greeted fellow protesters, helped herself to a doughnut and joined the dozens of others waiting with hot beverages and shoelaces to greet their returning comrades.

Similar gatherings followed nights of protests and unrest since the summer.

An officer told the group to move out of the driveway, the ramp up which returning demonstrators walk upon release, Roberts said, and protesters complied. Police then strung up yellow police tape around the group, seemingly barring them from leaving the sidewalk.

“We started to ask them: ‘What is this? Why are you putting this up?’ Nothing like that has ever happened at jail support before,” she said. “They were taping us off, essentially, with no explanation.”

As protesters’ frustrations began to rise, officers moved closer, she said. Just then, her friend was released from lockup. He ran up the ramp and embraced his closest friends. They cheered.

By the time she returned her attention to the police line, she said, she noticed that officers had begun to shove demonstrators as if to push them farther back, Roberts said.

“We came out for jail support,” she said. “We were not prepared to have a faceoff with [police]. We were in shock when it escalated so quickly.” She disputed the police assertion that urine was thrown at officers. She said a demonstrator, angered at being pushed by police, appeared to throw water from a bottle at officers.

Videos posted on social media show angry protesters pressing up to officers at the police tape and shouting. An officer is seen using two hands to shove one person, then others, followed by a short scrum.

The videos show several officers firing pepper spray, including one from a large canister that sent streams of the irritant into the crowd. Metzger, the police spokeswoman, said “demonstrators did not comply with police orders,” cut the police tape and were “forcefully moving toward the vehicle ramp.”

Police charged Charles Daniel Thompson III, 21, of Maryland with several counts of assault on a police officer. He was freed and has a hearing set for May 18. Thompson and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

Newsham said supervisors will review the deployment of pepper spray. “I can’t make a determination without the full, unredacted body-worn camera video,” he said, noting that on social media, “we see excerpts — video which doesn’t tell the whole story.”