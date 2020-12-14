Police also disclosed that four churches were vandalized over the weekend, two more than previously disclosed, and they released photos of White men marching with and burning a Black Lives Matter banner ripped down from one of the churches.

“What should have been a beautiful weekend,” D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson said, “was ruined by white supremacists who came to our city seeking violence.”

“These Proud Boys are avowed white nationalists and have been called to stand up against a fair and legal election,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said. “This is a symptom of the hateful rhetoric, anti-science noise and people who refuse to accept the result of a fair American election.”

Police said Monday that 38 people had been arrested for protest-related actions, and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said eight officers were injured, one seriously. Ten people were charged with assault on a police officer.

It was not clear how many of the arrestees were affiliated either with the Proud Boys or various anti-Trump groups, all of whom roamed the downtown area Saturday night and skirmished periodically. Of those arrested, 15 are from outside the D.C. region, six are from the District, 10 are from Maryland and four are from Virginia. The addresses of three of those arrested were not known.

Newsham said he thought the Proud Boys outnumbered anti-Trump protesters by about six or seven to one, but that when fights broke out, “There seemed to be mutual combatants.”

The police said Monday that a second person had been charged in a melee which occurred outside Harry’s Bar, a popular gathering spot for the Proud Boys on 11th Street. Corey Nielsen, 39, of Robbinsdale, Minn., was charged with simple assault Sunday, police said. On Saturday, Phillip Johnson, 29, of the District, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Four people were hurt in the incident, police said. Newsham said one of them nearly died.

In a news conference Monday, Bowser said that Harry’s Bar had closed at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, after consulting with city officials. Police released photos of additional people they said they were seeking to identify in their investigation of the incident.

Police initially identified two downtown churches, Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, as having Black Lives Matter signs torn down. On Monday, Newsham said that Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church and Luther Place Memorial Church were also damaged, but he did not provide details.

The attacks on all four churches are being investigated as hate crimes, Newsham said. “Whenever anyone attacks our places of worship, it’s unsettling to all of us,” the chief said.

On Saturday, Luther Place Memorial Church replaced a Black Lives Matter sign that had been stolen Friday. By Saturday evening, the second sign had been torn down twice before being taken.

“A gang of Proud Boys descended on the church, harassed our leaders and took the sign away. This group came back a second time to intimidate us,” according to a statement from the Rev. Karen Brau posted on the church’s Facebook page.

Church leaders subsequently learned about the targeting of the two historically Black churches.

“We are humbled to be a small part of a bigger movement for dignity and justice. We are bold to figure out how we show up declaring out loud, Black Lives Matter! Silence is not an option,” Brau said.

On Sunday afternoon, the church displayed a new homemade sign.

Newsham said the police were prepared to handle the chaotic protests and fighting, and rejected accusations that the police favored one side over another.

“We try to get between opposing groups, particularly when it results in physical confrontations,” Newsham said. “It’s very difficult when a confrontation like that occurs to determine who’s on what side. The police get involved, they break it up, if people can be appropriately charged then they’re placed under arrest. I think it’s unfortunate if somebody feels like somebody was treated differently, but there was no intention by the police department to treat anybody any differently from anybody else. Our intention was to prevent folks from getting hurt.”