For warmth, Tuesday produced a high temperature of 84 degrees. That reading has been exceeded here this year only twice. And neither of those two days had anything approximating Tuesday’s rain.
In addition, brief daytime rain may create rainbows.
On the team’s Twitter feed the Washington Nationals posted photos of a rainbow behind right field as the storm left.
Gathering its winds, with fallen trees in its wake, the storm was headed off to the east.
After providing an atmospherically spectacular hour it yielded the Washington stage to the night, humidity and baseball.