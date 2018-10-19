A twelfth person involved in a “significant heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking ring” that authorities say had distributed more than $1 million worth of drugs in the Alexandria area has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Gregory Taylor, 44, of Fort Washington, Md., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, authorities said.

The investigation into Taylor and others was dubbed “Operation Purple Rain.” The group was believed to have “distributed more than five kilograms of heroin,” according to the Virginia’s attorney general’s office.

Together, the 12 defendants were sentenced to more than 165 years in prison.

Health officials in Maryland and Virginia have declared opioid addiction to be a public health emergency. Officials are trying multi-jurisdictional approaches to tackle the opioid problem.

In a statement, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said “Alexandria and all of Northern Virginia are safer with these heroin dealers off the streets and behind bars.”

Herring went on to say heroin and opioid rings like this one can distribute drugs that are “deadly in microscopic doses on just the first use.”

The group of 12 defendants, who were from Fort Washington and Alexandria, were arrested in March of last year. They had two levels of distributing heroin and selling it to street-level dealers, authorities said. At time some of the heroin was mixed with fentanyl and that increased the drug’s potency.

The case against them was complex, and Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said ending the ring’s operation “put a significant dent” in the area’s lucrative heroin market.