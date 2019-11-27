The Tuesday demonstrations came amid heavier traffic at airports for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The union said the catering workers prepare, pack and deliver food and beverages served on American Airlines as well as other major United States carriers.
Nonviolent civil disobedience sit-in @Reagan_Airport tonight. Our message to @AmericanAir — #1job should be enough. pic.twitter.com/8UVpCC2rbw— UNITE HERE Local 23 (@unitehere23) November 27, 2019
However, American issued a statement saying that the workers are employed by catering companies and not the airline.
In its statement, American expressed confidence that with the continuing aid of federal mediators the catering firms and the union will reach new nationwide agreements increasing pay and benefits.