Authorities in Prince William County said they have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly inappropriately touched several sixth-grade girls at a middle school in Dumfries.

Prince William County police said they were notified Tuesday by officials at Rippon Middle School that the boy was “inappropriately touching fellow female students,” police said in a statement.

The boy’s name was not released, given his age.

An investigation found that the boy had inappropriately touched several girls “over their clothing on several occasions since September,” police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery. Police said the case is being handled through the juvenile intake division.