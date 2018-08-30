With the Labor Day weekend approaching, authorities in Maryland are using the tragic accidental death of a 12-year-old girl as a reminder to the public to be extra careful in area waterways.

The body of Kaniya Kenly of Baltimore was found Tuesday night after she had spent the day at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland along the Chesapeake Bay swimming and picnicking with a group of about 14 people, including other kids.

Kaniya’s death comes at a time when many in the D.C. region and along the coasts are expected to visit lakes, rivers and the beach to celebrate the end of summer and Labor Day weekend.

At a news conference Wednesday, Capt. Brian Rathgeb of the Maryland Natural Resources Police called the incident with Kaniya a tragic accident and a heartbreaking reminder that people must take safety precautions around bodies of water.

“Swimming in the bay, swimming in the rivers, the oceans, it’s not like swimming in a pool,” he said. “There are currents. There are tides. The depth drops off unexpectedly.

“So unless you really know where you are, unless you are a very good swimmer you should never go alone.”

He also advised that even older kids should be watched at all times by their parents or adults.

The events that led to Kaniya’s death unfolded Tuesday at the popular state park. Sandy Point is a frequently visited area where people enjoy swimming, fishing, hiking and renting boats.

Kaniya was in a group from Baltimore. “They were here to swim, picnic, recreate and have a good time as most people do here,” Rathgeb said.

Among the group were kids ranging in age from 11 to 15, officials said. At one point, they were left alone by the beach, police officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the young people, including Kaniya, went into a fenced-off area where no swimming signs are posted and went into the water. The area is reserved for fishing, officials said.

The kids went in to where they could stand, officials said, but the strong current pulled them out farther. Three of them made it back to shore safely and “one did not,” Rathgeb said.

Kaniya started to struggle in the water and two men who were fishing nearby saw her. One of them grabbed a life-ring buoy that was nearby and the men “went into the water to try to rescue her,” according to Rathgeb. But neither of the men was able to “get to her because the current was so strong,” he said.

She went under the water and rescue teams spent roughly five hours looking for her. Her body was found around 11 p.m., officials said, and taken to a medical examiner’s office.

No lifeguards were in the area where Kaniya and the other kids went into the water, because no swimming is allowed there. They get off their shifts at 6 p.m. along other parts of the beach, officials said.

“In the bays, rivers and oceans you have to practice a higher level of water safety,” Rathgeb said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 10 people a day die from unintentional drowning and of those, two are children who are 14 or younger.

The last swimming-related drowning at Sandy Point State Park involved a 6-year-old boy who drowned over the Fourth of July holiday in 2011, police officials said.

Kaniya’s aunt, Monique Herbert, told Fox 45 News that the pre-teen was fun-loving and enjoyed school and was “very smart.”

The girl’s grandmother, Donna Kenly, told the station that Kaniya was a “very bright child, and she was very energetic.”

“She did dancing, modeling and she talked about being a doctor.”

Another relative, Kaniya’s great-great uncle — Keebe Brooks — added, “She had a mind to be a doctor and I knew she would have made it.”