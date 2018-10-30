Authorities said they arrested 21 people in a large-scale drug bust of opioids in Maryland and found a deadly animal tranquilizer that’s believed to be linked to at least one overdose death.

The eight-month undercover investigation in Anne Arundel County involved officers from the county sheriff’s office, county police agency and Annapolis Police Department, and resulted in one of the biggest drug busts in the county, officials said. It was part of a stepped-up effort among Anne Arundel officials to deal with the opioid crisis.

Authorities said they found nearly $300,000 in cash, plus four guns, heroin and cocaine. They also found nearly nine grams of Xylazine, a tranquilizer used on large animals like cows and horses. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be $800,000.

Anne Arundel Police Chief Timothy J. Altomare said the products from the drug ring that was busted had probably been showing up in overdose and drug sale cases from Pasadena to Annapolis in the county. He said detectives found that the operation probably sold drugs that were linked to seven recent overdose deaths.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for the county police department, said the drugs would probably have gotten into the hands of users, and “we could have lost lives.” In September, officials said, one person in the county died from what was believed to be an overdose that included a combination of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steven R. Schuh (R) said the bust shows the county’s efforts to “make the community safer.” He said it also sends a message to “anyone who wants to peddle poison here in our community” that “we will find you. We will arrest you, and we will put you in jail.”