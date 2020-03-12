At about 9:30 p.m. on March 5, Montgomery County police were called about a possible sex assault in progress along a side street, according to a police affidavit filed in court. The caller said a woman was screaming “No!,” according to the documents.
An officer arrived at the 11200 block of Grandview Avenue — which is several blocks southwest of the intersection of Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard — to find the suspect, later identified as Lopez-Gonzalez, atop a woman who was naked from the waist down, according to charging documents.
The officer yelled at Lopez-Gonzalez to get off the woman but ended up having “to physically pull him off of her,” officers wrote in court papers. Lopez-Gonzalez immediately apologized to the officer. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” he said, according to the police affidavit.
The woman “appeared unresponsive although her eyes were open,” police wrote.
Kaitlyn Pote, a spokeswoman for ICE, described Lopez-Gonzalez as an “unlawfully present Salvadoran national.” She said he was believed to be associated with the MS-13 street gang.
Pote could not immediately provide details of why Lopez-Gonzalez was deported earlier. ICE has lodged a detainer for Lopez-Gonzalez at Montgomery’s jail, meaning that agents want to take custody of him if he is released.
The case was first reported by WJLA-TV.