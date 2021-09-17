“This was a planned attack,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly McGann said in court recently. “It was callous. It was vicious.”
Matthews died of asphyxia. Authorities say he was attacked in the basement of the townhouse on March 21, 2017.
One of the new defendants, Leaundra Mathews, 23, is scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon after being arrested this week on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder. She and her sister, Lemae Mathews, were 18 at the time of their brother’s death in the Colesville area.
Detectives have long suspected others were involved. As they worked on the case, the new court filings assert, they learned that Lemae Matthews had been watching a television show called “I (Almost) Got Away With It” in 2019.
“You all dodged a bullet,” Lemae Mathews’s mother told her, according to investigators, “and I need to know you did it. I need to know. I know it has to be weighing on you.”
Lemae Mathews, according to court documents, then allegedly whispered to her mom: “I’m sorry.”
Later, as the twins’ aunt joined the conversation, Lemae Mathews said she suggested to her sister that their brother could just be beaten up.
“No, he has to go,” Leaundra Matthews allegedly responded, according to charging documents.
Court records do not indicate if Leaundra Matthews has retained an attorney.
As for her sister, who was arrested in June on the same charges, there are indications that allegations against her may not pan out. An attorney for Lemae Mathews suggested the case is shaky.
“The allegations against Ms. Matthews only suggest peripheral involvement,” an attorney for Lemae Matthews said in court in the summer.
The lawyer, Lucy Larkins, also said that the statement of probable cause, written by detectives, was incomplete and took the word of at least one troubled witness at face value.
“The statement of charges doesn’t really add up,” Larkins said.
Prosecutors later dropped the first-degree murder charge against Lemae Matthews, according to court records. She remains held on the remaining conspiracy count in the Montgomery County jail on no-bond status, the records show.
The first person arrested in the case in 2017, Tysean Lipford, had been the boyfriend of Leaundra Mathews. He was tried, convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.