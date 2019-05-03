Two teens have been arrested in a February robbery attempt that turned fatal, police said

Rahsan Walker and Marvin Brown, both 18 of Suitland, have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Terrell Caldwell, 23, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responding to the report of a shooting found Caldwell suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the 3400 block of Parkway Terrace Drive at around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 9, police said.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot during an attempted robbery, police said.

Walker and Brown are in county jail and are being held without bond.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news