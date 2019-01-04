Police identified two 19-year-olds as the men killed Thursday night in a double fatal shooting in Clinton, Md.

Robert Glasco of Capitol Heights and Shaquan Chambers of Clinton were shot at about 7:05 p.m. in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive, according to Prince George’s County police.

Both men died shortly after arriving at hospitals.

Police said it appears the shooting was not random. Detectives are still investigating.

The slayings are the first homicides in Prince George’s County in 2019.