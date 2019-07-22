A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in killing of a man found fatally shot in District Heights.

Marquis Gilliard, 28, of District Heights, was arrested in the killing of Ernest Bowman II, 30, of Northwest Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Bowman was found with a gunshot wound about 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 8000 block of Ritchboro Road, police said. Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Gilliard and Bowman were acquaintances who got into a fight before the shooting, police said.

Gilliard was arrested in Philadelphia and will be extradited to Prince George’s County, police said.

