Two people were arrested after a brash gun-shop burglary in Maryland that ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting this month, with five suspects now facing charges and one dead, authorities said Friday.

At 2:35 a.m. on June 13, four people rammed an SUV into the United Gun Shop in the Rockville-North Bethesda area of Montgomery County. A fifth accomplice was in a getaway car, according to police.

[Three suspects arrested in Rockville gun store break-in, ages 21, 17 and 15]

Police said one of the alleged thieves, Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel County was fatally shot after the getaway car sped at officers.

The officer who shot Weems was placed on administrative leave; Terrence Massey Jr., 21, and Brandon Allen Jackson, 17, both of Anne Arundel County, were arrested, as was a 15-year-old who was not named by police.

On Friday, police said Demico Henderson Jr., 18, of Glen Burnie and Mirakle Smith, 20, of Elkridge were also arrested in the case. Henderson was charged with second-degree burglary, police said, and Smith was charged with accessory after the fact.

[In deadly gun store heist, burglars were warned cops were coming. They smashed in and grabbed weapons anyway, police say.]

Police said they think the burglary is connected to a similar one in Howard County on June 12, and asked anyone with information about the incidents to call 240-773-5959.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news