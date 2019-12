Two adults were seriously injured in a fire in an apartment building in Southwest D.C. Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire department received a call at 9:56 a.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. Firefighters found “heavy fire conditions” that began in a first floor apartment, he said. Many of the residents in the apartment building are seniors with mobility issues, so 80 firefighters were sent to help, he said.