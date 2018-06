No injuries were reported in the Woodbridge fire. (Courtesy of Prince William County Fire)

Roughly 27 people, including 20 children, were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Woodbridge, Va., officials said.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue, according to Prince William County Fire officials. The fire is believed to have originated in a kitchen where food had been left unattended on the stove, officials said.

No injuries were reported.