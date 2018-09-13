A two-alarm fire broke out at a high rise apartment building in Alexandria, Va. (Courtesy of Alexandria Fire)

Firefighters dealt with a two-alarm blaze Wednesday night at a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria, Va.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. on the 12th floor at the Carydale East apartments in the 2700 block of Duke Street near Telegraph Road.

Alexandria Fire officials said the building was evacuated and one person was evaluated by rescuers. Four adults and a child were displaced due to the blaze. It did not spread to other units.

The cause of the fire is “still unknown” and under investigation, fire officials said.