Three people, including two residents and a firefighter, were injured after a two-alarm fire at a home in Gaithersburg, Md.

Roughly 90 firefighters helped battle the blaze that broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday along the 9200 block of Oriole Place. Part of the home collapsed, but firefighters had the blaze under control in about 40 minutes, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the fire department.

One of the residents in the home escaped by jumping from a second-story window before firefighters arrived. Another resident also got out of the burning home before firefighters arrived, but officials said they didn’t know how that person escaped.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

A third person who lives at the home was not there at the time of the blaze, according to fire officials. The extent of the firefighter’s injuries was also not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.