In two alleged Fairfax County shoplifting incidents on Black Friday, women run from stores with merchandise, get into cars, drive away and crash, the police say. (iStock/iStock)

Two incidents of alleged Black Friday shoplifting with striking similarities were reported by Fairfax County police: each involved separate groups of suspected thieves who ran from stores with merchandise and drove away, refusing to stop.

In both cases, police said, the cars crashed.

A total of seven charges of grand larceny were placed in the two incidents, according to police. In addition, police said four women arrested in one of the two incidents were all charged with littering.

No immediate explanation could be learned for the littering charge.

In one of the two incidents, police said on Monday that three women “ran out” of a Zara store in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road about 10 p.m. Friday with bags of merchandise. Police said they got into a car and “sped away,” disregarding officers’ efforts to stop them.

The pursuit ended, police said, when the car hit other cars that were stopped at a red light. Three arrests on grand larceny charges were made in that incident, police said.

No one was injured, they said.

An account given by police of an incident that occurred earlier on the same day seemed to show striking similarities.

Around 5 p.m., police said, officers saw four women “running out” of a Victoria’s Secret store in the Springfield Mall. They were carrying merchandise and being chased by an employee, police said.

The women got into a car, and drove onto Loisdale Road, “refusing to stop” for pursuing officers, the police said.

At some point, police said, the vehicle being pursued crashed, striking another car. Police said the occupants of the vehicle officers were pursing jumped out of it, and ran through a parking lot.

Police said four women were arrested on grand larceny charges. Those four, according to police, were the ones who were also charged with littering.

The motorist whose car was hit was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor pain, the police said.

.