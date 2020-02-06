Both detectives were taken to hospitals where they were described as being in stable condition early Thursday, Davis said.

“We’re going to hope and pray with everything we have that they’re going to stay that way,” Davis said.

AD

The shootings followed a death investigation that began in the 600 block of Newfield Road in Glen Burnie early Wednesday evening. Police discovered a dead person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound inside a residence, Davis said.

AD

As detectives investigated the death, they developed a person of interest whom they later tried to detain during a traffic stop near a Royal Farms convenience store just inside Baltimore City, Davis said. The man police attempted to stop fired on detectives, wounding one.

The wounded detective stopped pursuing the man to seek medical attention, Davis said.

A second detective continued the chase southeast into the Stoney Beach community in Anne Arundel, where the detective and the man exchanged gunfire, Davis said.

AD

The detective was wounded at that scene. The person of interest fled from the car and escaped on foot.

Police officials warned residents to stay indoors and considered the man to be armed and dangerous, though officials stopped short of naming him as a suspect in the earlier death.